Employers (EIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. Employers has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Employers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Employers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Employers by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Employers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Employers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

