Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS.

Encore Wire Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of WIRE opened at $236.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.63. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $138.20 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

