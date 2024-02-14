Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Tops $200.73 on Exchanges

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $200.73 or 0.00388043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $17.06 billion and $546,212.06 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.73705808 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $623,264.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

