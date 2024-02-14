Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Down 2.1 %

WATT stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Energous has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energous by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Energous by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

