Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Entourage Health Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.
About Entourage Health
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entourage Health
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.