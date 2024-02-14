EPAM Systems (EPAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EPAM Systems Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of EPAM stock opened at $272.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.46 and a 200-day moving average of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $368.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.46.
In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.73.
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.
