EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

EQT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 172.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. EQT has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EQT to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 22.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

