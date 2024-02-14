Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.28). The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $260.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $52.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949. Company insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after buying an additional 712,472 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 543,111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 448,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

