Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.42 by C($0.15). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.30.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$90.92 on Monday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$87.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$96.16.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.20%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

