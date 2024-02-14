ESL Trust Services LLC Buys 1,218 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

