ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ESSA Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 28,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,401. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $427.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

Insider Transactions at ESSA Pharma

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 23,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $133,274.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,634.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,869,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 1,228,853 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 524,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 575.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 296,302 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 570.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 291,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 124,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

EPIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

