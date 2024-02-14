ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ESSA Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 28,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,401. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $427.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.
Insider Transactions at ESSA Pharma
In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 23,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $133,274.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,634.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EPIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
