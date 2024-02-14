Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Critical Comparison

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 52.65% 6.57% 4.17% Ventas 0.11% 0.05% 0.02%

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas pays out 18,018.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ventas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Ventas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $286.51 million 14.06 $134.13 million $1.18 20.51 Ventas $4.13 billion 4.33 -$47.45 million $0.01 4,451.45

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ventas. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 0 9 0 3.00 Ventas 0 2 10 0 2.83

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $27.94, suggesting a potential upside of 15.45%. Ventas has a consensus target price of $51.62, suggesting a potential upside of 16.07%. Given Ventas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ventas is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Ventas on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

