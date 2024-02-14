EuroDry (EDRY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

EuroDry Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.72. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in EuroDry by 22.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in EuroDry by 340.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EuroDry during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

