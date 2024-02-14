Exelixis, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXEL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,026.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 331,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 302,370 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Exelixis by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

