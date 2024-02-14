Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $6.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $630.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732 over the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

