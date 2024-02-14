Financial Analysis: Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) & Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Venus Concept shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tenon Medical has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -849.06% -670.24% -226.82% Venus Concept -43.69% -1,279.43% -32.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenon Medical and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tenon Medical and Venus Concept’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $690,000.00 4.05 -$18.92 million ($16.06) -0.07 Venus Concept $99.50 million 0.07 -$43.70 million ($6.94) -0.17

Tenon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tenon Medical and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Venus Concept 0 2 1 0 2.33

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 430.97%. Venus Concept has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,673.11%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Tenon Medical.

Summary

Venus Concept beats Tenon Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss and Venus Bliss Max for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles; and AI.ME an interactive, image-guided, and computer assisted system for fractional skin resurfacing. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

