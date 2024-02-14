First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Financial Northwest has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.
First Financial Northwest Stock Down 0.2 %
First Financial Northwest stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $190.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on FFNW. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Northwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FFNW
First Financial Northwest Company Profile
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial Northwest
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.