First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,020.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GTO opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

