First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.23% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,003,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

OCTW opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a market cap of $110.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

