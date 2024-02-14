First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

