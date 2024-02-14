First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 286.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,279,000 after buying an additional 1,929,661 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $183.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average of $154.46. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The company has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted its price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

