First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in International Business Machines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

IBM stock opened at $183.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.46. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

