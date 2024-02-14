First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

