First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 364.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 213,133 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 350,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

