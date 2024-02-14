First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 440 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE UPS opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.91.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

View Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.