First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

EMR stock opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.