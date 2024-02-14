First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 7,469 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1.7% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 483.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $505.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

