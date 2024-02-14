First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.40%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

