First National Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 3,126 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,392,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,898,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

