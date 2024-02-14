First National Advisers LLC Buys 8,551 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Robert Half by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Robert Half by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Robert Half by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE RHI opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

