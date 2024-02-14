First National Advisers LLC Has $701,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $145.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $161.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

