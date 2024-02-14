First National Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $136.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average is $121.89.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

