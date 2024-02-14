First National Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

