First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. 141,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,791. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.2115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
