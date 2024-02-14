First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. 141,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,791. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.2115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

