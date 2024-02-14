First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGCGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. 141,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,791. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.2115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

