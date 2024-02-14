First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FGB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 27,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,553. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
