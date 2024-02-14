First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FGB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 27,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,553. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,531 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

