First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
FGB stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $3.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.