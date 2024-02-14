FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Down 17.9% in January

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 64,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FPAY stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 13.36. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

