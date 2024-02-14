Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 331,914 Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MREO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

Shares of MREO opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

