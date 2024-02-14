Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

