Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $88.75.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

