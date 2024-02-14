Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

