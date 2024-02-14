Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXM. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759,933 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.4 %

Sprinklr stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,078 over the last ninety days. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXM

Sprinklr Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.