Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $293,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

