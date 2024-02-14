Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 71,859 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,859 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the third quarter worth $90,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioAtla by 232.4% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 71,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 26.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 149,544 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioAtla from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BioAtla presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

BioAtla Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Insider Transactions at BioAtla

In related news, Director Lawrence Steinman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,459 shares in the company, valued at $78,840.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,439,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,065.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Steinman bought 20,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,320 over the last ninety days. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

