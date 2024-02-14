Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.2 %

Fortinet stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

