Fortinet, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortinet in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $69.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1,409.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

