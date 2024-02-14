Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortis

Fortis Stock Down 2.4 %

FTS opened at $38.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4382 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.