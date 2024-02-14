Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.46

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.46 and last traded at $83.09, with a volume of 342958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Fortive Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortive by 12,739.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

