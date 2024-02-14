Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

