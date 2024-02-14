Foundry Partners LLC Sells 785 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $294.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.30 and a 52-week high of $315.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.83.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

